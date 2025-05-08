13 fantastic photographs as Sunderland celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Despite the cool weather, Sunderland residents turned out in force to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

People of all ages gathered in Keel Square to enjoy war time music, a fly by of WWII aircraft, a display of military vehicles and period costumes from the time of the conflict, and to see some of the street party scenes from around the city 80 years ago.

Check out the following 13 fantastic photographs capturing VE Day 80 in Sunderland.

Sunderland came out in force to remember VE Day.

1. VE Day 80.

Falklands veteran Ron Christie displaying his medals after serving in the Coldstream Guards for 12 years.

2. Show of medals

Karl and and Geraldine Rasmuson were visiting Sunderland from Texas.

3. American allies

John Stelling and Tony Hall in Home Guard uniform.

4. Home Guard

