13 fantastic photographs as Sunderland celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

People of all ages gathered in Keel Square to enjoy war time music, a fly by of WWII aircraft, a display of military vehicles and period costumes from the time of the conflict, and to see some of the street party scenes from around the city 80 years ago.
Check out the following 13 fantastic photographs capturing VE Day 80 in Sunderland.
1. VE Day 80.
Sunderland came out in force to remember VE Day. | National World Photo: National World
2. Show of medals
Falklands veteran Ron Christie displaying his medals after serving in the Coldstream Guards for 12 years. | National World Photo: National World
3. American allies
Karl and and Geraldine Rasmuson were visiting Sunderland from Texas. | National World Photo: National World
4. Home Guard
John Stelling and Tony Hall in Home Guard uniform. | National World Photo: National World
