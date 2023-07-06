They say never work with animals or children.

After 17 years working as a teacher I decided it was time to put the second part of this theory to the test by taking on the role of an animal keeper at Washington Wetland Centre.

Arriving bright and early on a rather overcast June morning I joined regular keepers Alex Richings and Dan Morrison for the day.

Whether feeding the flamingos, rustling up a fishy dish for the family of otters or cleaning up the bird poo, it's all been caught on camera in the following 13 fabulous photographs capturing life behind the scenes at one of the city's most popular attractions.

1 . Reporter Neil Fatkin became an animal keeper for the day at Washington Wetland Centre. Enjoy an insight into life behind the scenes at Washington Wetland Centre. Photo Sales

2 . Hurry up with our dinner! The Wetland Centre's family of otters, Mimi, Musa and their son Buster, waiting eagerly for their dinner. Photo Sales

3 . Fish on the menu? Reporter Neil Fatkin preparing a fishy dish for the centre's resident family of otters Photo Sales

4 . Watch those fingers! Keeper Alex Richings feeding the otters. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4