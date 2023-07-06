News you can trust since 1873
13 fabulous photographs from Washington Wetland Centre as reporter Neil Fatkin becomes an animal keeper

They say never work with animals or children.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

After 17 years working as a teacher I decided it was time to put the second part of this theory to the test by taking on the role of an animal keeper at Washington Wetland Centre.

Arriving bright and early on a rather overcast June morning I joined regular keepers Alex Richings and Dan Morrison for the day.

Whether feeding the flamingos, rustling up a fishy dish for the family of otters or cleaning up the bird poo, it's all been caught on camera in the following 13 fabulous photographs capturing life behind the scenes at one of the city's most popular attractions.

Enjoy an insight into life behind the scenes at Washington Wetland Centre.

Reporter Neil Fatkin became an animal keeper for the day at Washington Wetland Centre.

Enjoy an insight into life behind the scenes at Washington Wetland Centre.

The Wetland Centre's family of otters, Mimi, Musa and their son Buster, waiting eagerly for their dinner.

Hurry up with our dinner!

The Wetland Centre's family of otters, Mimi, Musa and their son Buster, waiting eagerly for their dinner.

Reporter Neil Fatkin preparing a fishy dish for the centre's resident family of otters

Fish on the menu?

Reporter Neil Fatkin preparing a fishy dish for the centre's resident family of otters

Keeper Alex Richings feeding the otters.

Watch those fingers!

Keeper Alex Richings feeding the otters.

