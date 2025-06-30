13 colourful pictures from Sunderland's Pride March as hundreds take to streets

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 10:02 BST

Sunderland’s Pride March returned in style on Saturday as hundreds donned bright colours and banners for the annual event.

The march made its way from Park Lane, down Blandford Street and back up to Keel Square for the free Pride concert. Here’s some great photo highlights as captured by Haydn Brown Photography.

Hundreds gathered in Park Lane before the March made its way through the city.

1. A rainbow of colour

Hundreds gathered in Park Lane before the March made its way through the city. | Submitted

Photo Sales
The sun was shining for the day of celebration

2. Festival atmosphere

The sun was shining for the day of celebration | Submitted

Photo Sales
The annual event is organised by Out North East, who also stage Pride events across the region.

3. Colourful display

The annual event is organised by Out North East, who also stage Pride events across the region. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Businesses and groups from across the city took part in the March.

4. Pride in the city

Businesses and groups from across the city took part in the March. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPride
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice