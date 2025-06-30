13 colourful pictures from Sunderland's Pride March as hundreds take to streets

The march made its way from Park Lane, down Blandford Street and back up to Keel Square for the free Pride concert. Here’s some great photo highlights as captured by Haydn Brown Photography.
Sunderland’s Pride March returned in style on Saturday as hundreds donned bright colours and banners for the annual event.
The march made its way from Park Lane, down Blandford Street and back up to Keel Square for the free Pride concert. Here’s some great photo highlights as captured by Haydn Brown Photography.
