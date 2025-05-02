13 banging breakfast venues in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews

Whether it’s a full English, vegetarian option, more exotic serving, or simply a bacon butty with a view, here in Sunderland we really are spoilt for choice when it comes to local eateries offering great breakfast options.
Checkout the following 13 banging breakfast venues here in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews.
The eateries are listed in no particular order of ranking.
1. Banging Sunderland breakfasts.
2. Good Apple Cafe,
The Good Apple Cafe in Derwent Street is the city's first dedicated 100% vegan cafe. The menu includes an all day vegan breakfast and a Mexican breakfast. The cafe scored 4.7 out of 5 on Tripadvisor. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Hideout Coffee House
The Hideout Coffee House on Roker Cliff Park serves a great selection of luxury cakes, delicious breakfasts and coffee, all with stunning views of the sea. The venue was given a score of 4.8 out of 5 on Tripadvisor. | Contributed Photo: Contributed
4. Salt House Kitchen
The Salt House Kitchen, located on Queen's Avenue in Seaburn, is another popular choice for breakfast by the sea. It has a score of 4.2 out of 5 on Tripadvisor. | sn
