13 banging breakfast venues in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 11:24 BST

It’s not called the most important meal of the day for no reason and everyone loves tucking into a delicious breakfast to get their day off to the best possible start.

Whether it’s a full English, vegetarian option, more exotic serving, or simply a bacon butty with a view, here in Sunderland we really are spoilt for choice when it comes to local eateries offering great breakfast options.

Checkout the following 13 banging breakfast venues here in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews.

The eateries are listed in no particular order of ranking.

Checkout 13 venues serving banging breakfasts in Sunderland.

The Good Apple Cafe in Derwent Street is the city's first dedicated 100% vegan cafe. The menu includes an all day vegan breakfast and a Mexican breakfast. The cafe scored 4.7 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

The Good Apple Cafe in Derwent Street is the city's first dedicated 100% vegan cafe. The menu includes an all day vegan breakfast and a Mexican breakfast. The cafe scored 4.7 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

The Hideout Coffee House on Roker Cliff Park serves a great selection of luxury cakes, delicious breakfasts and coffee, all with stunning views of the sea. The venue was given a score of 4.8 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

The Hideout Coffee House on Roker Cliff Park serves a great selection of luxury cakes, delicious breakfasts and coffee, all with stunning views of the sea. The venue was given a score of 4.8 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

The Salt House Kitchen, located on Queen's Avenue in Seaburn, is another popular choice for breakfast by the sea. It has a score of 4.2 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

The Salt House Kitchen, located on Queen's Avenue in Seaburn, is another popular choice for breakfast by the sea. It has a score of 4.2 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

