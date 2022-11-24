News you can trust since 1873
12-year-old girl in collision with car in Sunderland

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision in which a 12-year-old girl was reportedly hit by a car.

By Neil Fatkin
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 9:13am

The collision took place at around 4.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 23)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Grindon Lane in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a 12-year-old girl who had suffered minor injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene as a precaution.

“The driver of the car remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.”

The girl did not require hospital treatment.

The incident took place in Grindon Lane, in Sunderland.