12-year-old girl in collision with car in Sunderland
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision in which a 12-year-old girl was reportedly hit by a car.
The collision took place at around 4.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 23)
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Grindon Lane in Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and found a 12-year-old girl who had suffered minor injuries.
Most Popular
"She received treatment at the scene as a precaution.
“The driver of the car remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.”
The girl did not require hospital treatment.