12 pubs you can watch England vs Iran as the Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign

Could football be coming home for Christmas? England are set to begin their 2022 World Cup tournament as they face Iran on Monday, November 21, with kick off at 1pm.
Following their opening game, England will then take on USA and Wales as they look to progress through Group B into the knockout rounds.
Here are 12 places in Sunderland you can cheer on England in their opening game against Iran.
1. Fitzgeralds
Fitzgeralds Sunderland on Green Terrace will be showing all World Cup games, including England vs Iran
2. Stack Seaburn
Stack Seaburn will be showing all England games on the sites large screen. Tables must be booked in advance at the cost of £10.
3. Streetbar Sunderland
Streetbar in Sunderland has a number of screens in the venue for fans to enjoy all the World Cup matches
4. Pop Recs
Pop Recs will be hosting England watchalongs hosted by Frankie Francis and Andy Dawson throughout the World Cup. Tickets cost £5 per person which includes a free drink, with 5% of the bar takings being donated to Human Rights Watch.
