Take a look at these 12 photos from Seaburn's Armed Forces Day weekend.

12 pictures as the sun shines for the Armed Forces Weekend event in Seaburn

Crowds of people turned out in Seaburn for the annual Armed Forces day weekend.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 5:09 pm

Today, June 25, marked the start of the annual Armed Forces day weekend in Seaburn as visitors honoured Sunderland’s serving and veteran personnel.

This year’s event saw a special visit this year from Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers as the flag was raised by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith.

Take a look at these 12 photos from earlier today.

1. Armed Forces Day

Sunderland Armed Forces Day at Seaburn Park - Larry Roberts, Ken and Tom McKenna, and Norman Cook.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Medieval

A medieval combat display was entertaining crowds.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Veterans

Veterans Response's Andy Irvine, Sheena Bullerwell, and Fred Perry.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Seaburn Park

Kevin and Trevor Malaugh were spotted at the event.

Photo: Tim Richardson

