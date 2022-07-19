Loading...
Keeping cool in Sunderland.

12 pictures as Sunderland folk do their best to keep cool while temperatures soar

Wearsiders have been doing their best to keep cool while the UK saw its hottest temperatures on record.

By Ross Robertson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 4:17 pm

Thermometers were above 30C for much of the day in Sunderland, with temperatures already in the high 20s before 9am – and it looks like we are in for a warm night too.

But while some hid in the shade, others were out to make the most of the sunshine.

1. High temperatures at Roker Beach. Helen Hill, Yvonne Dow, Gordon Hill and Peter Dow.

High temperatures at Roker Beach. Helen Hill, Yvonne Dow, Gordon Hill and Peter Dow.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. High temperatures at Roker Beach. Irene Brown and Miriam Bates.

High temperatures at Roker Beach. Irene Brown and Miriam Bates.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. High temperatures at Roker Beach. James Hollows, 3.

High temperatures at Roker Beach. James Hollows, 3.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. High temperatures at Roker Beach. Steph Hunter with daughter Esther Black, 1 and sister Lauren Hunter.

High temperatures at Roker Beach. Steph Hunter with daughter Esther Black, 1 and sister Lauren Hunter.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
WearsidersSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3