12 of the worst roads in Sunderland for pothole problems according to Echo readers

The RAC recently revealed call-outs to pothole damage reached a three-year high in 2021 and demanded action to improve the “ridiculous” situation that left some drivers facing repair bills stretching into thousands of pounds.

As well as causing damage to vehicles, potholes can also pose a real danger to cyclists.

Our Facebook post provoked a large response to the call to “name the worst roads or streets in Sunderland for potholes”.

While many people commented on a general problem across the city, there were a number of roads which appeared to be common culprits for Wearside motorists and cyclists.

Here’s a list of the 12 locations identified by our readers as having the biggest pothole problems.

1. Durham Terrace, Sunderland. The main layer of tarmac has been removed from this stretch of road on Durham Terrace.

2. Emmerson Terrace, Sunderland. Evidence of potholes and some previous repair work on Emmerson Terrace.

3. Vicarage Close, Sunderland Two large potholes on Vicarage Close.

4. Several problematic potholes on South View in Shiney Row.