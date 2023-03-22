11 spring walk ideas in and around Sunderland to get back to nature now winter is over

3 . Fatfield to Cox Green

Enjoy a riverside walk from Fatfied to Cox Green where you can admire the flora and fauna, enjoy the birdsong and may even catch a glimpse of a Heron or Kingfisher eyeing up lunch. You can marvel at the Victorian engineering feat to construct Victoria Viaduct and enjoy a hike on the network of paths through the woods and up to Penshaw Monument. Photo: Kevin Brady