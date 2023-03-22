News you can trust since 1873
11 spring walk ideas in and around Sunderland to get back to nature now winter is over

March marked the start of meteorological Spring and while the weather is still distinctly wintry in feel the nights are lengthening, the daffodils are starting to emerge and the promise of warmer weather is just round the corner.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:02 GMT

Monday, March 20, also marked the Spring Equinox, officially denoting the start of astronomical Spring and signifying that hours of daylight are starting to exceed night.

With the clocks also set to Spring forward this month, it’s traditionally a season for dusting off those shorts, pulling on those walking boots, enjoying a walk and getting close to nature as it bursts back into life after its winter slumber.

Whether a hill hike, coastal canter or wander through the woods, here are 11 of the best places on Wearside to enjoy a walk and get back to nature this Spring.

At 136m high, this iconic landmark sits on Sunderland’s highest point, Penshaw hill, which on a clear day offers views of Durham Cathedral, the Cheviot Hills and Pontop Pike. After hiking to the top, you can also enjoy a walk and take in the wildlife of the surrounding woods.

1. Penshaw Monument

At 136m high, this iconic landmark sits on Sunderland’s highest point, Penshaw hill, which on a clear day offers views of Durham Cathedral, the Cheviot Hills and Pontop Pike. After hiking to the top, you can also enjoy a walk and take in the wildlife of the surrounding woods. Photo: KB

One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the arrival of Spring is by taking a walk around the Washington Wetland Centre where you can marvel at the vast array of nesting birds getting prepared to welcome their offspring.

2. Washington Wetland Centre

One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the arrival of Spring is by taking a walk around the Washington Wetland Centre where you can marvel at the vast array of nesting birds getting prepared to welcome their offspring. Photo: PB

Enjoy a riverside walk from Fatfied to Cox Green where you can admire the flora and fauna, enjoy the birdsong and may even catch a glimpse of a Heron or Kingfisher eyeing up lunch. You can marvel at the Victorian engineering feat to construct Victoria Viaduct and enjoy a hike on the network of paths through the woods and up to Penshaw Monument.

3. Fatfield to Cox Green

Enjoy a riverside walk from Fatfied to Cox Green where you can admire the flora and fauna, enjoy the birdsong and may even catch a glimpse of a Heron or Kingfisher eyeing up lunch. You can marvel at the Victorian engineering feat to construct Victoria Viaduct and enjoy a hike on the network of paths through the woods and up to Penshaw Monument. Photo: Kevin Brady

Set in the shadow of Penshaw Monument enjoy a stroll around the country park and its lake which in Spring is home to nesting swans and other waterfowl. The park was created on the site of Herrington New Pit coal mine which closed in 1985.

4. Herrington Country Park

Set in the shadow of Penshaw Monument enjoy a stroll around the country park and its lake which in Spring is home to nesting swans and other waterfowl. The park was created on the site of Herrington New Pit coal mine which closed in 1985. Photo: JPIMedia

SpringSunderland