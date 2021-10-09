The opening ceremony of Houghton Feast 2021.

11 photos of people having the best time at the opening of Houghton Feast 2021

Hundreds attended the opening ceremony of the much-loved annual event.

Saturday, 9th October 2021, 10:27 am

Crowds enjoyed live performances by Houghton Pipe Band, Zazz dancers, Houghton Area Youth Brass Band, and The Houghton Feast Children’s Choir as the event returned after being held online last year.

The opening ceremony, on Friday, October 8, culminated in a minute’s applause for the NHS, followed by the switching on of the Houghton Feast Illuminations by the Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Henry Trueman.

Relive all the special moments from the opening night in our gallery below.

1. Welcome back

Stilt walkers at The Houghton Feast 2021 opening ceremony.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Brilliant start

The Houghton-le-Spring Pipe Band kicked off the Houghton Feast 2021 opening ceremony on The Broadway.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. All smiles

Four-year-olds Maddy Dixon and Dalton Wilson at The Houghton Feast 2021 opening ceremony.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Great fun

People attending the opening ceremony on Friday have said the feast has been missed.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Mayor
