11 photos of people having the best time at the opening of Houghton Feast 2021

Crowds enjoyed live performances by Houghton Pipe Band, Zazz dancers, Houghton Area Youth Brass Band, and The Houghton Feast Children’s Choir as the event returned after being held online last year.

The opening ceremony, on Friday, October 8, culminated in a minute’s applause for the NHS, followed by the switching on of the Houghton Feast Illuminations by the Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Henry Trueman.