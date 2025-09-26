According to England Golf the sport is continuing to grow in popularity with over 10 million scorecards submitted last year (2024) - the highest on record.
And if you’re looking get into the sport, we have done your research for you by picking out some of Tyne & Wear’s best golf clubs.
The clubs selected are based on Tripadvisor reviews and are not listed in any particular order. The review ratings are also subject to change as more reviews are submitted.
1. Ravensworth Golf Club
Ravensworth Golf Club in Gateshead was given a Tripadvisor rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 53 reviewers. | Google Photo: Google
2. Backworth Hall
Backworth Hall in Newcastle has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 66 reviews. | Google Photo: Google
3. City of Newcastle Golf Club
City of Newcastle Golf Club has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 46 reviews. | Google Photo: Google
4. Cocken Lodge Golf Club
Cocken Lodge Golf Club in Houghton-le-Spring has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.3 out of 5 from eight reviews. | Google Photo: Google