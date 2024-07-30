11 fun things to do with the kids in Sunderland over the summer holidays

Here’s some of the highlights of the summer programme.
1. Dive into the Blue, STACK Seaburn
Visitors to STACK Seaburn can take a deep dive in the ocean this summer, thanks to a unique underwater adventure. Housed in two shipping containers at the back of the venue, Dive into the Blue uses the latest in technology to take you deep underwater. It runs daily from 10am-5pm until 22 September. Tickets are £7.50 with early bird tickets priced £5. | Sunderland Echo
2. Atlantis Mega Inflatable, Aquatic Centre
Atlantis Mega Inflatable is back at Sunderland Aquatic Centre Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm (excl Bank Holiday). All participants must be 5 and over and 5/6/7 year olds must be accompanied by an adult in the water. £7.35 per person per session. Book by calling 0191 514 4300. | Aquatic Centre
3. The 13-Storey Treehouse, Sunderland Empire
The 13-Storey Treehouse is at Sunderland Empire from Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25, 2024. The stage adaptation of Andy Griffiths’ and Terry Denton’s bestselling book is making its UK debut and is aimed at children aged 6-12 – and their adults.
| James D Morgan
4. History Mondays, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
Sunderland Museum will be hosting History Mondays (August 5, 12 and 19 at 11am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3pm) and Arty Fridays (August 2, 9 and 23 at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm). While the Mondays will focus on learning about Sunderland’s past, the Fridays will be inspired by photographer Ian Macdonald’s dramatic black and white images in his Fixing Time exhibition at the Museum. The Monday sessions are drop-in but booking is recommended for the Friday sessions. Both are aimed at children four and over. | Submitted
