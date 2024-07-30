11 fun things to do with the kids in Sunderland over the summer holidays

4 . History Mondays, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens

Sunderland Museum will be hosting History Mondays (August 5, 12 and 19 at 11am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3pm) and Arty Fridays (August 2, 9 and 23 at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm). While the Mondays will focus on learning about Sunderland’s past, the Fridays will be inspired by photographer Ian Macdonald’s dramatic black and white images in his Fixing Time exhibition at the Museum. The Monday sessions are drop-in but booking is recommended for the Friday sessions. Both are aimed at children four and over. | Submitted