11 blooming great pictures from this year's Herrington Village Show

Taking place at the Scout HQ in Crow Lane, Middle Herrington, the show in its present form is celebrating 25 years this year - but its roots go back over a century.

There was a great attendance at this year’s show, which took place on Saturday, September 6, with a record of £1200 of prize money on offer.

Show chair Leslie Scott said: “It was encouraging to see an increased number of single entries in horticulture, cookery and craft sections and there were some surprising successes. Let's hope they have got the competition bug!

“This was my 25th year as show chairman and I still get a buzz helping first time entrants and especially giving advice and gardening tips.

“The show team sends a great thanks to Terry Deary who is a great supporter of the show - he did a lot of book signing.”

The team rounded off the day by donating vegetables to the Sunderland Soup Kitchen, along with dental kits of toothpaste and brushes from Herrington Women's Institute.

1 . Great attendance There was great attendance at this year's show with people queuing to get in at times.

2 . Eye-wateringly big onions The 'Heaviest Onion' as pulled won a 1st Prize of £150 and was so big it broke the scales!

3 . A true community event The historic village show for the people of Herrington and the surrounding areas is supported by a range of groups including Herrington Gardeners, Middle Herrington Methodist Church, Herrington WI, 2nd Herrington Scouts, Herrington Heritage, Herrington Flower Club, East Herrington & Farringdon Primary Schools, St Chad's Councillors, Wearside Stitch Group and Friends of Herrington Village.