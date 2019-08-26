100 years and still going strong - Sunderland great-great grandmother celebrates a century of life

Isabella Tucknutt celebrates her 100th birthday with daughters Jean Roberts, left and Heather Tucknutt.

The birthday girl and great-great grandmother celebrated her century at the Maple Lodge Care home in Witherwack in style, surrounded by family and friends. She also received the traditional card from the Queen.

She was born Isabella Haswell, but known as Bella, on August 26, 1919. World War One had ended less than a year earlier, David Lloyd George was Britain's Prime Minister and Charlie Chaplin was the world's biggest film star.

Bella was brought up in Monkwearmouth, but moved to London in 1934 to find work when times were tough. She was employed in the capital as a nanny and also worked in a camera shop and a delicatessen shop.

She met and married Robert Tom Inglis and moved back to Sunderland in 1940 to bring up her three children Jean, Robert and the late Hazel.

Robert passed away in 1957 and Bella was remarried to Jimmy in 1960, who brought with him his three children. So the family grew with Jimmy, Henry and Heather. Bella now has 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Bella enjoyed going to the races with Jimmy; particularly when there were meetings at Newcastle, Redcar and York.

She likes good old fashioned foods with meat and veg and greatly enjoys going out for pub a lunch. She still enjoys walking too.

Her favourite holiday was to Brixham in South Devon and she also enjoyed Torquay and Bournemouth.

Bella's step-daughter Heather Tucknutt was among the loved ones at the party and was delighted to see everyone having a good time; not least Bella herself, who was excited beforehand.

Heather said: "It was a fantastic day and she was up really early for it. There were plenty of guests. The room was chock-a-block and we were over the moon with how it went."

Bella is popular with staff and other residents at Maple Lodge. Heather was keen to pay tribute to the staff there.