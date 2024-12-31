10 of the best and biggest things to look forward to in Sunderland in 2025

2 . Premier League return?

With SAFC riding high in fourth place in the Championship, in touching distance of the top two places and automatic promotion, could 2025 be the year the Black Cats finally return to the Premier League? Seven points clear of seventh place, it would now be a major disappointment not to at least make the play offs. This is now the eighth season the club has operated outside the top flight - the longest in its history - and a return to the top table of English football would be a major boost for the city. | Sunderland Echo