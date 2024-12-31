10 of the best and biggest things to look forward to in Sunderland in 2025

January is often a time for getting out your new diary and pencilling in those events which you are most looking forward to.
Recent years have seen massive investment in the Riverside Development of the city which is now starting to take shape, with further projects due to open in 2025.
With SAFC also flying high in the Championship, 2025 could be a bumper year of celebration for Sunderland. Check out ten of the biggest and best things to look forward to in Sunderland in 2025.
1. New River Wear footbridge
One of the biggest additions to the city will be the new River Wear footbridge which is due to open in the summer of 2025. The new footbridge, which is yet to be named, will help connect all of the Riverside developments, improving accessibility to the city centre and Sheepfolds and providing a major boost to footfall. | CREO
2. Premier League return?
With SAFC riding high in fourth place in the Championship, in touching distance of the top two places and automatic promotion, could 2025 be the year the Black Cats finally return to the Premier League? Seven points clear of seventh place, it would now be a major disappointment not to at least make the play offs. This is now the eighth season the club has operated outside the top flight - the longest in its history - and a return to the top table of English football would be a major boost for the city. | Sunderland Echo
3. Crown Works Studios
2025 should see construction officially begin on the Crown Works Studios in Pallion. Set to be the biggest single development in the city since Nissan, the studios will see one of the largest filmmaking and TV studios in Europe on the banks of the Wear, creating more than 8000 jobs. | Submitted
4. Women's Rugby World Cup.
In August 2025, the Women's Rugby World Cup is heading to Sunderland. England play the tournament's first game against the USA at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 22, 2025. | sn
