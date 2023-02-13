10 things do over February half term within an hour's drive of Sunderland

2 . Football Art Prize, Museum & Winter Gardens

To coincide with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Football Art Prize celebrates arguably the world’s most popular sport. Artists from around the world were invited to submit their work. A wide selection ranging from painting, photography, film and collage, represents the spectrum of experiences of the beautiful game. The exhibition runs until March 11 and there's a host of football-themed activities running across the holidays. See the museum website for more.

Photo: submitted