As the warmth of the French Riviera came to Roker Riviera, we popped down to the seafront to capture people having fun in the sun.
1 / 3
Monday (June 30) was one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 27degrees in some parts of the city.
As the warmth of the French Riviera came to Roker Riviera, we popped down to the seafront to capture people having fun in the sun.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.