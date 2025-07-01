10 sun-drenched Roker Riviera pictures as Sunderland seafront basks in warm weather

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 13:25 BST

Monday (June 30) was one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 27degrees in some parts of the city.

As the warmth of the French Riviera came to Roker Riviera, we popped down to the seafront to capture people having fun in the sun.

There was plenty of people out and about

1. Monday morning strolls

Paddleboarders making the most of the calm waters.

2. Board meeting

Between the piers is ideal for paddle boarding.

3. City by the Sea

Taking in the sights.

4. People watching

