Loading...
Cyclists ahead of Sunday's Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride. All pictures by North News and Pictures.

10 photos from Sunday's Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride

Hundreds of people of all ages took part in Sunday’s Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride.

By Gavin Ledwith
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 3:05 pm

Individuals and families were able to complete either a 12, 25 or 40-mile route through urban and rural terrain across the city. The event was started at St Peter’s Way by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith, with Olympic athlete Aly Dixon among the competitors.

1. And they are off

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith, begins the event.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales

2. Glass act

Sunglasses were the order of the day despite the cloudy weather.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales

3. A wave and a smile

Two riders begin their adventure.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales

4. Cycling arm-y

A cyclist raises his arm.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3