Here are 10 sites you can visit this summer

10 highly-rated caravan and campsites within a two-hour drive of Sunderland

If you’re looking for an adventurous weekend away or a family holiday not too far from home, here’s a few ideas for where you can pitch up this summer

By Poppy Kennedy
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 15:41

Those who’ve travelled long distances with kids in the car will be all too familiar with the phrase ‘are we there yet?’ So if you fancy a trip away with the family, but don’t want to spend hours in the car, or you just fancy a short break away, we’ve compiled a list of caravan and campsites which are highly rated – and within a two-hour drive of Sunderland. Pictures and information from The Camping and Caravanning Club.

1. Dunstan Hill Campsite, Alnwick

Situated just a mile from the North Northumberland Heritage Coast, the site offers stunning views, sweeping sandy beaches, abundant wildlife and a dramatic coastline steeped in history are all accessible. Prices from 8.65.

Photo: The Camping and Caravanning Club

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Bednell Bay Campsite, Chathill, Northumberland

Campers pitched at Beadnell Bay campsite are rewarded with stunning sea views over the dramatic Northumberland coast in one direction and the distant Cheviot Hills in the other. Prices from 7.85.

Photo: Alisdair Cusick, The Camping and Caravanning Club

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Beacon Farm, Whitby

These are small, privately run campsites with limited spaces. They range from secluded Hideaways to fully facilitated family-friendly sites. A visit to the ice cream parlour is a must. Prices from 13.

Photo: The Camping and Caravanning Club

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bevanstead, Staindrop

One reviewer said: "The facilities were spotless and the site was well maintained." The prices provide easy access to Hamsterley, Barnard Castle, Shildon Locomotive. Prices start from 12.50.

Photo: The Camping and Caravanning Club

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3