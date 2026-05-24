10 highlights as Zara Larsson headlines day 2 of Big Weekend in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th May 2026, 09:07 BST

It was another scorcher on day two of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland.

Another beautiful day in Herrington Country Park as the festival opened up to all ages - after an over 18s dance night on Friday.

Clad in turquoise and frills, Zara Larsson headlined with a big summery set, with tracks from latest album Midnight Album, as well as hits such as the viral Lush Life.

Other big fan favourites included a smooth set from Louis Tomlinson.

For Fatboy Slim set highlights see here: https://www.sunderlandecho.com/news/people/in-pictures-fatboy-slim-caps-off-incredible-night-of-dance-at-radio-1s-big-weekend-in-sunderland-8638299

1. Zara Larsson was a pure pop day 2 headliner

CREDIT LINE:BBC / James Watkins

Photo Sales

2. Louis Tomlinson was another big fan favourite

CREDIT LINE:BBC / James Watkins

Photo Sales

3. Capping off day two with a big energy, summery set

CREDIT LINE:BBC / James Watkins

Photo Sales

4. James Blake on the new music stage

CREDIT LINE:BBC / Jamie Simonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandRadio 1
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
© 2026 Iconic Media Group Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice