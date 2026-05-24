10 highlights as Zara Larsson headlines day 2 of Big Weekend in Sunderland

Another beautiful day in Herrington Country Park as the festival opened up to all ages - after an over 18s dance night on Friday.
Clad in turquoise and frills, Zara Larsson headlined with a big summery set, with tracks from latest album Midnight Album, as well as hits such as the viral Lush Life.
Other big fan favourites included a smooth set from Louis Tomlinson.
For Fatboy Slim set highlights see here: https://www.sunderlandecho.com/news/people/in-pictures-fatboy-slim-caps-off-incredible-night-of-dance-at-radio-1s-big-weekend-in-sunderland-8638299
1 / 3