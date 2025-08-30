10 great things that happened in Sunderland in August 2025

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

What a month it’s been!

August proved a bumper month in the city, from the return of Premier League football to the reopening of a red and white icon.

Here’s a roundup of 10 great things to happen in the city in August 2025.

Sunderland stamped itself on the sporting map when it capped off its day hosting the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup in style with a spectacular fire work display that could be seen for miles.

1. All of the lights

| North News & Pictures Ltd

A striking new mural appeared on St Mary's Boulevard in the city centre this month. Created by artists from artists from MurWalls , it depicts Dan Ballard whose last gasp goal hit the back of the net at 121m59seconds, securing Sunderland's place in the play off finals. Also looming large is Tommy Watson who scored the Wembley winner at 94m35seconds

2. Art attack

| Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Tens of thousands of people tried out the new Keel Crossing which opened for a day to make it easier for rugby fans to get from the fan village in Keel Square to the stadium. The team are now back on site to finish cosmetic works on the bridge before it can open for day-to-day use.

3. Painting the town red and white

| Sunderland Echo

Two years after Storm Babet caused damage to Roker Pier it reopened following repairs on August 12, which is also National Mackem Day.

4. Welcome back Roker Pier

| Sunderland Echo

