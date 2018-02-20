Penshaw Bowl 2018: When is it and how to sign up for Sunderland’s Easter eggs-travaganza

Families are set to be bowled over by an egg-stra special event in Sunderland next month.

Annual event Penshaw bowl is set to return on Good Friday, March 30.

I look forward to welcoming children and their families from all over the city to enjoy a day that promises to be jam packed with Easter fun Coun Doris MacKnight

It will take place in the amphitheatre at Herrington Country Park, centred around an egg-rolling competition opened by the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Doris MacKnight.

Coun MacKnight said; “Over the years, children all over the city have looked forward to this fantastic, free, family event which brings people together to help celebrate a very special time of year.

“I look forward to welcoming children and their families from all over the city to enjoy a day that promises to be jam packed with Easter fun.”

Registration is now open for the free event, which will run between 12pm and 4pm ans is open to children aged 11 and under.

Food and refreshments will be available, and there will also be a craft market, story-telling, walkabout characters, an Easter trail and circus skills.

Staff from Active Sunderland will be there to encourage people to get involved in free sporting activities, while event sponsors Sainsbury’s will provide a range of chocolate prizes, including a small egg treat for each child that takes part.

Those planning to take part are asked to pre-register by visiting www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/penshaw-bowl.

Visitors are asked to attend with their pre-decorated egg, clearly marked with the child’s name and age, 15 minutes before their reserved time slot.

For more information, call 0191 561 8418.