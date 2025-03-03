Passengers travel from County Durham to Gateshead on the world’s oldest railway

The world’s oldest railway is celebrating its 300th anniversary.

Passengers boarded the NCB No49, the Tanfield Railway’s resident steam locomotive, on Sunday morning (March 2), as the railway celebrates its 300th anniversary this year

The railway, which operates between East Tanfield, in County Durham, and Sunniside, in Gateshead, sees passengers enjoy a six-mile round trip through the rolling North East countryside.

Passengers have been able to travel across the North East on the world's oldest railway. | North News & Pictures

Visitors were able to “take a trip back in time” by riding along in unique Victorian-era carriages.

Dating back to 1725, the line was originally built to transport coal from the collieries in County Durham’s Tanfield area to the River Tyne, where it would be shipped.

Now 300 years on, the railway has been rebuilt by a team of dedicated volunteers in an effort to showcase the North East’s rich railway heritage.

The Heritage Steam Train ride will run on most weekends and bank holidays up until mid-October 2025.

You can find out more about the Tanfield Railway by visiting: https://tanfield-railway.co.uk/.