Northern Rail is trying to attract more retail to the station.

Passengers face a longer wait to see which new shops and services will appear at Sunderland’s new-look train station.

The operators of Sunderland's newly renovated £27million railway station, Northern Rail, say they are "marketing a number of the new units", but cannot yet say which names they expect to move in.

The first business has set up in the station and is aiming to expand. Little Coffee Bean is serving hot beverages from one of its popular tuk-tuks and aims "in the coming weeks (to) expand in to a custom-built kiosk with a seating area”.

Northern Rail wants the hot drink retailer to be the first of many and says it is working on it.

Jason Wade, the North East's regional director for Northern, told the Echo: “We have a temporary agreement in place with Little Coffee Bean to ensure passengers can enjoy a hot drink while they wait for their train.

“In the coming months we’re looking forward to welcoming more businesses who can meet the needs of our customers at Sunderland Station, following the £27million redevelopment.

“We’re currently marketing a number of our new units, working to attract tenants who will enhance the station and the surrounding area.”

Little Coffee Bean director Dan Kane said: "We are thrilled to be the first business in the station and we hope to attract other local independent business in to the station to create a space that is truly local."

Following a comprehensive re-fit, the station had its grand reopening in December 2023 but was criticised by opposition Lib Dem and Conservative councillors about how empty it looked.

The Labour-run council said at the time that, although the station was open, it wasn’t complete and that adding retail units had always been planned, but the construction phase had to be completed first.

It's currently only a tuk-tuk, but the business is set to expand 'in the coming weeks'.

In January this year, the then Sunderland City Council leader, Cllr Graeme Miller responded to criticism at a council meeting by pointing out that the building is owned by Network Rail and was designed by the organisation’s internal design team to meet set standards and requirements, with the council having “a limited input”.

The council was, however, a key driver of the station and championed its arrival.