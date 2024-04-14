Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman whose partner was killed by a speeding drunk-and-drug driver has accused the Government of dragging its feet over a call for a change in the law.

Richie Jordan died in a collision on the A19 at Houghton in August 2019 after being thrown from the speeding Mercedes in which he was a passenger.

Mark Thompson, of Seaton Crescent, Seaham, was jailed for six years and eight months in August 2021, after admitting charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, and banned from driving for three years after release.

Carol King and Bridget Phillipson MP with the letter from roads minister Guy Opperman

Thompson was able to continue to drive legally for two years between the crash and his case coming to court, despite a history of driving offences and having tested positive for cocaine and recorded 118mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, compared to a legal limit of 80mg.

Richie’s partner Carol King - mum to daughters Quinn and Gray, who was born after Richie died - has been campaigning for a change in the law which would see motorists suspected of being at fault in a serious or fatal collision, whether through careless or dangerous driving, drinking alcohol or taking drugs, have their licences temporarily suspended while an investigation is under way.

Carol has been supported by her Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson and the pair secured a meeting with a Minister at the Department for Transport in May to press for the launch of an information-gathering process, known as a call for evidence. Carol also met with officials at the Department for Transport in October.

Richie Jordan

Ms Phillipson’s office to the Minister in November and January without response and she raised the issue in the Commons in February. New Minister for Roads and Local Transport Guy Opperman replied on February 26, to say the Government was still ‘giving consideration’ to a call for evidence.

Carol accused ministers of putting motorists ahead of those impacted by dangerous drivers: “We need to prioritise victims and families of road traffic incidents,” she said.

She had been appalled by Mark Thompson’s record: “When it came to court, it emerged he had previous convictions for careless driving, he had previous convictions for failure to provide a specimen.

“That is why he got the sentence he got. If he did not have that history, he would not have got six years and eight months, he would have been out in a year or two.

Richie's daughters Quinn and Gray

“It was not somebody who had made a couple of mistakes. They are serious offences.”

Without a call for evidence, it would be impossible to move forward, she said: “Without that, there can’t be any change,” she said.

“It is not a matter of innocent until proven guilty, it is about using the information we already have.”

Bridget Phillipson said Carol had shown ‘remarkable courage’ in her campaign and condemned the lack of progress.

“I was really pleased that almost a year ago, we were able to go to London and meet with the Minister who assured me a call for evidence would take place,” she said.

“Almost a year later, that call for evidence has not materialised. Without a call for evidence, we can’t move forward.

Mark Thompson had a histo0ry of driving offences

“It is deeply, deeply disappointing.

A Government spokesperson said: “Every death on our roads is a tragedy and we extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Jordan’s family and friends.