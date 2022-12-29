Paramedics confirm three people taken to hospital following accident on A19 near A183 junction to Sunderland

North East Traffic Live tweeted: “A19 Southbound, full road closure after the A183 due to a serious 2 vehicle collision with emergency services on scene diversions are via the A183 Chester Road.”

Large tailbacks formed on the southbound stretch of the road during the incident.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) later confirmed its crews had taken three people to hospital.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19/A183 junction shortly after 5pm [on Thursday].

"We dispatched six resources and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance, and three patients have been transported by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

The road is now understood to have fully reopened.

Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for further information.

