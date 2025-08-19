Eight people have been taken to hospital after the collision left this hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

Two men have been warned they face jail sentences after a BMW crashed into a care home following a police chase and two elderly residents later died.

Officers had been pursuing the blue motor on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, at around 9.35pm on Wednesday July 9. But moments later the car, which had allegedly been stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle 15 minutes earlier, collided with the Highcliffe Care Home premises on Whitchurch Road.

Eight people from the home were taken to hospital and tragically two women in their 90s and 80s died the following day. Sam Asgari-Tabar, 21, of Stratford Road, Sunderland, was arrested and at Newcastle Crown Court last week pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and robbery.

At the same court today Reece Parish, also 21, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery. During the hearing, Christopher Knox, defending Parish, said: "My client wants it to be clearly understood he's very regretful and apologetic about this matter."

Both men will be sentenced on October 17 and have been remanded in custody.

The gaping hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

Judge Robert Spragg ordered pre sentence reports to be prepared before the next hearing and told the men: "You have both very sensibly pleaded guilty and you will get credit for that from the sentencing judge in due course.

"I am adjourning the case for the preparation of pre-sentence reports about you both. That doesn't mean the court has decided anything at this stage. All sentencing options will be open to the sentencing judge, which will include immediate custodial penalties.

"It is in your interest to co-operate with the preparation of the reports. Sentence will take place on October 17 and you will both remain in custody in the meantime. Any time you have spent in custody does count automatically towards any sentence."

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a shocking incident in one of our communities – the actions of both men that night were incredibly reckless.

“I am pleased the swift and diligent work of all involved in our investigation left them with no choice but to admit their guilt at court."

Police confirmed that no criminal proceedings are to be brought in relation to the deaths.