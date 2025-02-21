A “dangerous” paedophile who sexually abused two children and boasted online about his offending has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Campbell, 34, told one of his victims she had to follow his orders otherwise he would publish indecent photos of her online, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

In March 2021, he unwittingly bragged online about his abuse to an undercover officer and was subsequently arrested in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Campbell has been jailed for sexually abusing two children | Northumbria Police

Campbell, of Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, was later charged with nine sex offences committed when he lived in the North East.

These included two counts of sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court in August 2024.

On February 12, Campbell was sentenced to eight years in prison and a further four years on licence following his release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also be subject to a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Northumbria Police’s Detective Inspector Alison Davison said: “First and foremost, I’d like to praise the victims for their bravery.

“Both girls have shown great courage in helping us with our investigation into the appalling abuse that they suffered at the hands of Ian Campbell.

“Thanks to their bravery and the hard work and dedication of our officers, a dangerous offender is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Davison added: “As a Force, we want the public to be aware that protecting and supporting vulnerable victims is our top priority and we will continue to work incredibly hard to put offenders such as Campbell before the courts.

“If you have been a victim, we would encourage you to take that first step and come forward. You will be listened to, and you will be supported.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse can contact the police by calling 101.