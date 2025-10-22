Hartlepool Mail / SWNS

A twisted teen is facing jail for performing a sex act on a play park rocking horse.

Callum Green, 19, was caught on CCTV inserting parts of the children’s ride inside himself. A court heard he also broke off a tree branch which he used to penetrate himself while sitting on a park bench.

Green was found guilty of outraging public decency in the playground in Burn Valley Gardens, Hartlepool, County Durham.

The charge, read out at Teeside Magistrates’ Court, stated: "You, in a public place, committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely inserting parts of a ‘rocking horse’ inside yourself whilst masturbating, then pulled a branch off a tree and penetrated yourself."

Police were first alerted to the incident at 6.30am on October 19 last year after the sex act was captured on local CCTV. Prosecutor Anne Mitchell said Green also used a tree branch as part of the act while “sitting on a bench outside the park”.

Green, who had no previous convictions, was arrested by officers on Rydal Street but “chose not to reply” when questioned. Defence solicitor Tyler Plunkett cited case law from 2007 claiming it needed to be proven that the offence was “likely to be seen by two people that were present at the scene, even if they did not see it”.

Mr Plunkett claimed that observing the act on CCTV “did not, however, amount to being present”. He said: “If I watch the Formula 1 in my living room, I am not actually present and to suggest anything other than that is absurd.”

District Judge Helen Cousins dismissed the argument. She said: “Times have changed since 2007, and watching on a live feed does amount to being present. I therefore reject your submission and find the offence proved.”

Green pleaded guilty to criminal damage relating to the children’s playground on the same date. The court heard the rocking horse, owned by Hartlepool Borough Council, had to be professionally cleaned.

Green, of Hartlepool, was bailed on condition he does not enter Burn Valley Gardens or any other playground in Cleveland. He faces up to six months in prison when he is sentenced on November 14.