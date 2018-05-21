Outlook is bright for Seaham business park

Seaham’s Spectrum Business Park has welcomed a string of new businesses in the last 12 months, including one from out of the area.

Since June 2017, four companies have taken units, collectively leasing more than 30,000 sq ft of industrial space from leading property developer, Jomast.

Vivarail, which is currently producing the first battery-operated train in the UK from redundant carriages, is the latest firm to commit to a long-term lease.

Gibbons International, The Wheel Company and UK Food Packers have all committed their future to the Spectrum Business Park.

Mark Hill, Commercial Property Director at Jomast, said: “We’re seeing more and more companies invest in the North East from out of the area, including Vivarail, who have expanded into County Durham from Stratford-Upon-Avon, which is great for our region”.