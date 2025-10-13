Our upcoming art exhibition is focused on tackling violence against women and girls

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
A South Tyneside-based women’s charity is hosting an art exhibition.

Bright Futures, on John Williamson Street, in South Shields, has announced that it is set to host an art exhibition which is focused on tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The ‘That’s Embarrassing, Mate’ exhibition is a youth-led art campaign that looks to challenge the sexist language and everyday harassment that fuels VAWG.

It aims to give young women a voice, spark vital conversations within the community, and raise awareness about the importance of addressing harmful behaviours that are often dismissed as ‘banter’.

Bright Futures will hold an art exhibition at the University of Sunderland's Priestman Building.placeholder image
Bright Futures will hold an art exhibition at the University of Sunderland's Priestman Building. | Google Maps

The exhibition will feature powerful artwork created by young women aged 11 to 16-years-old as they look to use creativity as a tool for social change.

Bright Futures will be showcasing the campaign at the University of Sunderland’s Preistman Building, on Green Terrace in Sunderland city centre, on Tuesday, October 28.

The event will run from 10am until 2pm.

You can find out more about Bright Futures by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.

