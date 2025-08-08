Laura Phoenix / SWNS

A British family who moved to Bulgaria and bought an abandoned £7k home say not everyone "has what it takes" to move - warning of visa scams, the harsh -30 dereee winters, and difficulty learning the language.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Phoenix, 35, and her husband, Anthony, 33, moved to Strazhitsa, Bulgaria, two years ago with their daughters - Cecelia, six, and Nova, three. The couple found and bought an abandoned three-bedroom property in Strazhitsa for just £7,000 - after wanting an off-grid lifestyle and not being able to afford the £500k price tag of homes in the UK.

They sold their UK two bedroom home for £85k and moved almost 2,000 miles from Darlington, County Durham, to Bulgaria in September 2023 and have been renovating the property ever since - spending less than £5,000 so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite never being "happier" they do warn against the things to look out for - including visa scams after being conned out of £7k themselves, making sure you're "tough enough" for the harsh winters and being prepared to learn Bulgarian to get by.

Courtesy Laura Phoenix / SWNS

Laura, an online English teacher and writer, said: "Visa scams are huge over here. We lost £6k or £7k through it. I had to spent six weeks in Bulgaria alone while it was sorted - while Anthony took the kids back to the UK.

"It was horrendous. It should always be through a lawyer. People have a misconception that this life is idyllic. It takes a tough person. Sometimes we are snowed in. The pipes sometimes freeze.

"Bulgarian is an exceptionally difficult language. If you don't learn it the locals won't respect you. I don’t want everyone to think it is easy because it is not. I don’t think everyone would have what it takes to come here but you can if you’re tough and you want to escape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtesy Laura Phoenix / SWNS

Anthony, a stay-at-home dad, and Laura had a dream to live off-grid together but after seeing prices around £500k for what they wanted in the UK they started to look abroad. After noticing other Brits move to Bulgaria, the couple set their sights on doing the same and spent two weeks finding their family home in May 2022 - falling in love with the town of Strazhitsa.

They sold their business and Darlington home to buy their Bulgarian dream outright and moved in September 2023. Now nearly two years into the renovation they estimate they have spent less than £5k - and are 60% of the way through - as Anthony has been doing all the work himself.

Laura said: "It feels like a normal house now. It's not complete chaos. The kitchen didn't have a floor - it had a giant hole. Before it was a ruin."

Laura Phoenix / SWNS

The couple estimate they have another two years or so to get it to a completed stage. They now have a garden for their kids - where they are growing 40 tomato plants and fresh berries. Laura said: "It's so idyllic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite this they don't shy away from talking about the drawbacks from life in Bulgaria. The couple were initially scammed by a Bulgarian man who had offered to help with their visa paperwork.

It transpired that he was obtaining the visa's illegally - which meant Anthony had to go back to the UK with the kids for six weeks while Laura got it sorted with an immigration lawyer. She said many other British families have fallen victim to similar scams.

Laura Phoenix / SWNS

She said: "They charged one family £20k for paperwork. No one should be dealing with it unless they are an immigration lawyer."

Now both Anthony and Laura - who have Irish family - have been able to get Irish citizenship so they will be able to apply for a residency - which lasts for five years. To apply for this they will only need to show they have £500 in each of their bank accounts - whereas previously they each needed at least £6k in the bank for their prolonged residency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family also warn of the harsh winters in Bulgaria - and say they have seen many families who have not been able to cope with that. Laura said: "It got to minus 30 last winter. People come here in the summer and don't see it in the winter - when there is ice on every window. We love it. We love the challenge of it."

Laura said you also need to be willing to learn the language to get by in Bulgaria. She said: "Old folk see it as a disrespect [if you don't learn it]. I've dedicated myself to learning the language. There is no work for people who only speak English."

Despite these drawbacks Laura is so glad she made the move. She said: "I have never been happier in my life. It's perfect for me."

Laura Phoenix / SWNS

Phoenix family costs in the UK

Mortgage in the UK - £180 a month

Gas and electric - £25 a week on a pay as you go meter - £100 a month

Council tax - £120 a month

Mortgage - £0

Electric - £60 a month

Wood for heating for all winter - £118

Council tax - £60 for two years (plus fines)

Saving: £4,168 a year