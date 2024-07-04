Organisers hail Pride in Sunderland as huge success - and look forward to next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s celebration of all things LGBTQ+ has been hailed as a success.

Pride in Sunderland saw a month of talks, discussions, celebrations and exhibitions held throughout the city, culminating in a march and a concert in Sunniside Gardens on Saturday, June 30.

Peter Darrant of organisers Out North East is delighted with the response and the number of people who gave their support.

More than 30 different events took place as part of the official programme, with dozens more satellite events organised in schools, businesses and retail outlets.

Out North East had its headquarters in a unit at the Bridges, which doubled up as a venue for the Flag In The Map exhibition, which showcased the rainbow flag and what it meant to people across the world.

“We have had an amazing positive reaction from people about all of the activities,” said Peter.

“More than 1,000 people visited the exhibition and our family picnic saw 700 families take part, with hundreds of people also attending the crafting workshops that we organised.

“We are so grateful for the amount of support we’ve had across the city, and in particular to Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council for getting behind the event from the off.

“It’s also been a great opportunity to educate people why Pride is still essential and important, with more than 20 businesses inviting us in to talk their staff.

“We can’t thank everyone who took part enough and we look forward to doing it all again next year.”

The Pride march through the city centre attracted more than 600 participants, with hundreds more lining the route and showing their support along the way.

Around 2,000 joined in the fun in Sunniside and watched a number of performances, culminating in a set from headliners East 17.

The event will also have a lasting legacy, with Out North East partnering with city heart health charity Red Sky Foundation to install a defibrillator at Sunniside.

Out North East also teamed up with SAFC and held a Pride in Sunderland match, with a fanzone set up featuring LGBTQ+ market stalls which were visited by around 2,000 people on the day.

Sunderland Bid chief executive Sharon Appleby said the city had really embraced Pride in Sunderland: “This is the first time that Pride on this scale has taken place in Sunderland and it offered a really diverse programme with something for everyone,”she said.

“It highlights the city as a really welcoming place and also gave us a great opportunity to showcase how much we have to offer.

“The BID is delighted to have been able to play its part in supporting this important event.”

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, said: “Pride in Sunderland has been a fantastic celebration of our LGBTQ+ community and its allies, and a successful event for the city.

“As a welcoming and inclusive city, we’re very proud to have supported Pride In Sunderland and delighted to see that so many residents and visitors have enjoyed the celebrations.”