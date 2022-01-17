Will Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Phillips be successful as South Shields manager? You have your say
The appointment of Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Phillips as the new South Shields FC manager has certainly caused a stir in the football world.
The former England international took over as Mariners boss on Sunday after the club parted company with Graham Fenton.
But will the arrival of Phillips help push South Shields further up the football pyramid as the club continues on its quest to reach the Football League?
We’ve been out and about in South Shields to get your thoughts...