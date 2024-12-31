Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Bob Murray CBE , Foundation of Light Chair of Trustees, reflects on 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, it is a moment to reflect on another year of remarkable achievements at the Foundation of Light. Despite the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing challenges, we have continued to deliver life-changing opportunities to thousands across Sunderland and the wider region.

This year, we worked with over 23,000 individuals across 50 programmes, spanning education, employability, health, and sport.

From our youngest participant at just 18 months old to our oldest at 94, the Foundation remains a place for people of all ages to learn, grow, and thrive.

Through our employability programmes, we have upskilled nearly 1,500 young people and adults, helping hundreds gain the confidence and skills they need to re-enter the workforce.

We have supported over 600 individuals on their employment journey and helped almost 100 secure jobs—a tangible testament to the difference we are making in people’s lives.

The Beacon of Light continues to be the beating heart of our work, serving not only as a hub for our programmes but also as a space for the community.

From suicide prevention through Game of II Halves and Believe groups to alternative education pathways for young people, the Beacon is a lifeline for so many.

A particular highlight this year has been the growth of our Female Football Pathway, which now engages over 500 participants, reflecting the increasing role of women and girls in sport.

Our partnerships with Sunderland and Durham Universities, Croda and Roseline Foundations, and all three local authorities have also strengthened our ability to deliver meaningful change where it is needed most.

We were thrilled to welcome Jill Scott MBE to our Board of Trustees this year. A role model and champion in every sense, Jill’s presence embodies the values we hold dear and inspires the next generation.

As we look ahead to 2025, we remain determined to build on this success. Together, with the unwavering support of our staff, volunteers, partners, and trustees, the Foundation of Light will continue to offer hope, opportunity, and transformation for all.

Thank you for your continued support, and I wish you a happy, healthy, and fulfilling new year.