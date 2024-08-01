Things might change for the Witherwack 2036 Olympics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Paris Olympic Games are well underway and have been delightfully entertaining; occasionally for the right reasons.

We assume the opening ceremony is finished now. The closing one should be done by Easter.

It featured rain, Celine Dion (a Canadian), Lady Gaga (about as French as a boomerang), a tasteful depiction of Marie Antoinette carrying her own severed bonce and South Korea being introduced as North Korea (South Korea got a bit touchy about this, for some reason).

Then there was the scene of an ancient feast at Mount Olympus, it being the Olympics and all. But afterward came fury from those somehow unable to distinguish between Greek mythology and the New Testament.

Oh, and the flag was raised upside down. It was great.

Yet every four years the events themselves always elicit the same response around the planet; in a billion living rooms, in a thousand languages.

"Is that a sport"?

Just because something requires skill does not make it a sport, otherwise we might have gardening, embroidery and quantity surveying at the games.

Dressage is particularly silly. The best to be said of it is that marks are not awarded for the appearance of the horse; those beautiful creatures only have their manes plaited to embarrass them. Why? You wouldn't give a lion a bubble perm.

Diving, surfing and gymnastics are undeniably impressive physical feats requiring years of dedication; like tightrope walking. But surely sport should have some easily definable purpose: quickest, longest, most accurate, most points or goals, etc.

The Olympic motto is "Faster, Higher, Stronger". There is no mention of "looks clever" or "does some great tricks".

Any event with an outcome dependant on how "artistic" the protagonists have been is not a sport. Meanwhile BMX is no more a sport than it is a verb.

For bona fide sports such as athletics, swimming, (proper) cycling, weightlifting and rowing the Olympics are the pinnacle.

However, the pinnacles of golf, tennis, football and basketball are elsewhere and these sports are about as far from the Olympic “amateur” ideal as it's possible to be. Why are they there?

Still, I’ll retract everything above if they add darts; a superior form of archery, for Witherwack 2036.