The 'more shops needed' argument for Sunderland is a little flawed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We recently ran a story about new hospitality businesses due to open in Sunderland; cafes, bars and a steakhouse, dotted around the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospitality is increasingly crucial to the Wearside economy. | Submitted

Those old enough might remember when dining out was a rare treat. Now, assuming it’s affordable, it's the norm.

Between 2016 and 2022, hospitality increased its annual UK economic contribution by £20billion to £93billion; pandemic notwithstanding. Sunderland wants in on it. Why not?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our piece was greeted with optimism and supportive comments online. Mainly.

In its time, this column has had considerable fun with the Wearside Whinging Community; the twist-on-21 crowd (love that phrase) who, if greeted by news of Michelangelo's David being relocated, free of charge, from Florence to Farringdon, would find scope for complaint.

It should have been a local sculptor. Blocks our view of The Dolphin. The bairns aren't allowed to climb on it. David’s in the buff. Etc.

In fairness, the scepticism for new hospitality ventures is not the unalloyed and frankly weird griping, about anything, we often hear. These misgivings are well intended, but possibly a little misguided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who run hospitality businesses stand accused; of opening hospitality businesses. Purportedly "it's shops we need".

This notion is often met with "well open one then". A little terse in tone perhaps, but delivering a point.

Even those of us who can barely distinguish a balance sheet from a hymn sheet, know that if unsentimental business types in hospitality sniffed a larger return by opening a boutique, ironmongers or whatever, then they would do so.

They haven't. So the statement about needing more shops is not really on the (literal) money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although M&S were less than transparent about what they did to Sunderland (they never answered direct questions over whether their High Street shop had been making a profit or loss), we know why Debenhams, Joplings, Wilko and others closed.

Sunderland isn’t unique. Empty shops stand in London's Oxford Street and in every town and city in the West.

The internet obviously has much to do with this, but we can't uninvent it. However, we can support the shops that still trade in Sunderland.

Supply and demand dictates that if we needed more shops, then more would appear.