The 'disaster' awaiting Sunderland's new footbridge

There are certain professions, journalism is one of them, in which masses of people who have never done the job themselves know how they could improve the work immeasurably.

The same applies to police officers, publicans, politicians, teachers; and boy does it apply to football managers.

Meanwhile doctors, scientists, mechanics and dentists are blissfully free of unsolicited "expert" advice from all corners.

You never hear loud people on buses barking "You know what that Apollo 13 lot should have done..."

The reason for this is simple. Everyone has a reasonable idea of what journalists, teachers etc do. With the others we defer, "well I'm not a doctor / airline pilot / whatever."

You need to be qualified to reasonably to pass certain opinions.

Therefore with what we’re being told about the under-construction footbridge over the Wear, we can conclude that Sunderland is a city unusually replete with civil engineers.

Take it from social media, they're doing it all wrong. Won't open on schedule. They've hardly done anything. Isn't high enough. Blah, and furthermore, blah.

Apparently such a project would take mere weeks to complete in China.

Even if this was true (it patently isn't), it perhaps isn't wise to make comparisons with a country where 15 mainly fatal bridge collapses have occurred in this century alone.

You may recall prophecies about the Stadium of Light not being completed on time, sinking into the ground and what-not, all turning out to be complete banana oil.

Amazingly, it transpired that highly experienced industry specialists knew more than those whose qualification for passing judgement was derived from gawping through a wire fence.

To their "credit" the gawpers of 1997 managed to disseminate their gibberish without the internet.

At over 30 metres the footbridge will be higher than the Queen Alexandra Bridge, so we can even still harbour quixotic fantasies about the return of shipbuilding, if that's your thing.

Still, it's best to remember that whatever we build in Sunderland will always be denounced as "a waster money" by those keyboard civil engineers who insist £31million is too much. Interestingly, they never tell us what it “should” cost.