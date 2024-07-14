Why Sunderland's new bridge should be named after William Herschel
The city's new footbridge is scheduled to open in August 2025.
No one harbours passionately held opinions about its two-stage procurement process, or its spliced connections and stiffeners. But naming it is a different matter.
That’s because we all understand that bit (google Parkinson's Law of Triviality, it's fun).
Naming the bridge has already resulted in one council bunfight, with more to follow. The council is open to public suggestions. Beware.
The problem is that swathes of the public aren't as funny as they think they are. "Bridgey McBridgeface" will inevitably be proffered; a variation of a joke that was amusing for about a minute eight years ago.
There will also be abusive suggestions from neighbouring settlements, offering a glimpse of what passes for humour in primitive societies.
In 2018 the Northern Spire Bridge was given its somewhat prosaic title after a public vote, in which it was preferred to two other even duller monikers (Lumen Point and The Prism).
At least this swerved the ongoing furore over the naming of a road adjoining the Northern Spire.
Yet the public must and should have a say.
My own suggestion is that the footbridge be named after William Herschel, who lived in Sunderland for two years in the 1760s, during which time he composed six symphonies.
However, he’s better known as one of history’s greatest ever astronomers with discoveries including infrared radiation, the planet Uranus and much, much more.
Streets, museums, pubs and colleges are named after him around the world; sometimes in places he never visited.
He’s actually recognised in other worlds too. Also named after him are a gap in Saturn's rings, an asteroid and a crater on Mars
In Sunderland, where he lived, not so much as a lousy blue plaque. Bear in mind that Nora Street in High Barnes is named after the wife of the bloke who built it.
William Herschel. That's my tuppence worth, but my opinions are no better than yours so let's hear them. Just keep it nice.
