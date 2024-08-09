Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was genuinely the most dismal, depressing spectacle I've ever witnessed in Sunderland (and bear in mind how many football matches I've seen).

This is something positive we can all get behind after recent embarrassments. | 3rd party

You all know what I'm referring to. Extraordinarily gullible, radicalised people, played like fiddles by far-right inciters who make money from them.

The aftermath was like the Monty Python sketch where a bloke being arrested claims that society is to blame, upon which the copper says: "Oh! We'll arrest society instead then".

For some of those involved, the bottom of the battle would represent ascension (and yes, I was there). We knew there would be violence as soon as a "protest" was announced.

It isn't snobbery to say that you would take them on in a quiz with well-founded confidence. They clearly aren't overly burdened with facts or reliable information.

A tragic, cowardly mob inspired by the "news" they get from social media; the latest myth being the "two-tier policing" flapdoodle as spread by, among others, that creepy fantasist who owns Twitter. He loves attention, less keen on facts.

Adding to a pitiful spectacle were kiddiewinks, hoping for something they could boast about back in the playground. Younger children (the ones being "protected") are still terrified.

The vast majority of Sunderland's citizens do their bit for their city with simple decency and civility. What's more, they don't find it difficult.

What else to do though?

Well, we can support the businesses that were economically or otherwise damaged by vandals and enforced closure. Those who can afford to can fill the pubs, theatres and restaurants. We have some fine ones. Boost the economy and send out a positive message.

Just think, how often can guzzling a large meal, downing a few jars and taking in a show be considered anything more than self-gratification? Right now it would be a civic service, so we suggest you use the excuse while you can.

Tried the transformed Sheepfolds yet?

But there's something else we can all get behind to show ‘em.

You can sign up as a partner to Sunderland Music City. If the bid is successful, the economic, cultural and profile benefits could be huge.

Supporting it is the British thing to do.