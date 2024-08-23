Sunderland unlikely to abandon use of the word 'pet'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of those entertaining public arguments over something with negligible impact on our lives has been sparked here in the North East.

Calling someone "pet" is as North East as this wonderful photograph. | Sunderland Echo

The Daily Mail says "fury", by which they mean "irritation", has been sparked by Newcastle University where lecturers have been advised not to call students "pet".

I'll have a go at balance here, but will probably receive pelters anyway.

The Mail is not obsessive about context, so we'll have a go for them.

The university says that for someone in authority to call, specifically, younger women by such an epithet, might be considered patronising and sexist.

The context is that "pet", "love" etc under those circumstances cannot reasonably be considered the same as when the two parties are on equal or familiar terms: a close relative, bar staff, or the old bloke chatting in the bus queue.

You can grasp their point. The young student is unlikely to feel able to refer back to a professor as "chuck" or "flower". On the other hand...

I don't move in academic circles (no, really), and I am curious as to how many lecturers actually call their students "pet".

If anyone cares, I don't use such terms myself, but have no problem when they are applied to me.

That said, when I was younger I did not appreciate being called "son" by bosses, although I am now at an age where I would consider it a rare treat.

If the university is keen to eradicate patronising practices, they might wish to reconsider publishing seven-page guides which effectively tell people that their diction is not acceptable.

People do not appreciate being “corrected” on their behaviour.

How much of a problem is it really? Are students incandescent with rage, a bit miffed, or neither?

Perhaps it's something to celebrate in an odd way. Previous generations were kept awake at night by doodlebugs.

If being called "pet" is what achieves the same today, then we have surely made a welcome advance.

But those who purportedly feel "fury" at the university?

People who revel in referring to others as "snowflakes" have been very, well, snowflakey about it.

It's just not that important.