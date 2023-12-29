Sir Bob Murray at his last book signing.

As we celebrate the festive period, Foundation of Light would like to reflect on 2023, a year in which we continued our work in supporting local families and communities despite many additional challenges.

Throughout the year, we have supported more than 20,000 people across our region to live healthier and happier lives through our four programme areas – sport and play; world of work; informal and community education, and health and wellbeing.

We have been able to add new offerings to our facility at the Beacon of Light, our sensory space, opened in April with the help of Staff Power Group, allowed us to improve our provision to those with additional needs.

Sunderland AFC chairman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, joined the Foundation’s Board of Trustees which has only strengthened the relationship between the club and its official charity further. Throughout the year, we have had the pleasure of welcoming many members of the SAFC first-team to our sessions, from taking tours of our facility to learn more about the Foundation to joining participants in our Ministry of Food kitchen, the team has shown their support for our work and made some lifelong memories for our participants.

Amongst the many people we have supported at the Beacon and across South Tyneside and County Durham, there have been some inspirational stories of success. These have included supporting people who have struggled in education and work into employment, young stars on our Player Development Pathways progressing into senior and academy football, and people who have found a welcoming community during difficult stages of their life.

We recently celebrated some of these successes at our Gala Awards Dinner at the end of November. The remarkable evening of entertainment, hosted by Sky Sports’ David Jones and Tom White, featured performances from The Sunderland Story and chart-topping music artist Jason Donovan. Some of the biggest names from across the North East joined us to show their support while we raised valuable funds to keep supporting the Foundation’s work across the region.

Foundation of Light Founder and Chair of Trustees, Sir Bob Murray, launched his autobiography – I’d Do It All Again in October. Detailing his life and business career, including his 20-year spell as Chairman of Sunderland AFC, all proceeds from Sir Bob’s autobiography are supporting the Foundation of Light.

On the Foundation’s 2023, Sir Bob Murray said: “This year has been quite an incredible one for the Foundation of Light. We have seen so many remarkable achievements, from helping young people reach their potential to providing much-needed support for vulnerable families in our community.

“We have also seen inspiring projects come to fruition, and the resources we have at the Beacon of Light continue to grow; a fantastic addition to the local area which continues to provide even more opportunities for people to gain skills and qualifications.

“But it is not just the projects that have made this year so successful; it is the people behind them. From the volunteers who give up their time to the staff who work tirelessly to make them happen.

“As well as the support we receive from our donors, partners and our fundraising endeavours, every little part plays a big role in helping make sure that the Foundation of Light can continue to make a difference in our community.

“This has been an incredible year, and I am truly proud of everyone who has been involved in making it happen. I look forward to seeing what the Foundation of Light can achieve in 2024 and beyond.”

If you are interested in supporting the work of the Foundation of Light, head to https://foundationoflight.co.uk/get-involved/ to find out how you can get involved.

