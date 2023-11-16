SHARON HODGSON: Remembrance is a time to reflect on how we respect our veterans

Last weekend, I joined all those attending Remembrance services across the country and laid a wreath at our local remembrance service in Washington Village.

It made me reflect on the many ways that over the last thirteen years of Conservative rule, the Government has turned a blind eye to the struggles that veterans face.

As a former Shadow Minister for Veterans, I understand that pain is not just felt for those service people we have lost, but also by those who suffer from terrible physical and mental scars of war. More must be done to support veterans after their service has ended. Between 1996 and 2018, over 1,000 veterans tragically took their own lives, and it’s thought that for every suicide, there are at least 40 attempts - our service community cannot continue suffering in silence.

Unfortunately, the lack of support doesn’t stop here, further damaging our veterans’ well-being. Homelessness among our veterans is rife. Over 1,000 ex-service men and women across England are classed as homeless, and up to 4,000 are requiring urgent support to find accommodation every year.

Similarly, the armed forces compensation scheme, set up by the last Labour Government, has crumbled under the Conservatives, with successful claims for veterans seeking vital compensation dropping by nearly 20%.

Coming from a service family has made it clear to me that more needs to be done to support our country’s veterans and their families.

We need a government to act in veterans’ interests, supporting ex-service families financially, and incorporating the Armed Forces Covenant into law, as Labour have committed to doing. This will reduce waiting times for veterans’ mental health services and scrap visa fees for non-UK veterans and their dependents, if they have served for an extended time in the UK armed forces.

As we pay our respects on Remembrance Day, it’s important that respect for veterans extends past the eleventh hour of the eleventh day.