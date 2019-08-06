Seagulls, love them or hate them?

In a recent article, from our sister-paper, a Cornwall family had been terrorised by a flock of seagulls, and you felt strongly about it.

This is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Sharon Mustard: “Rats with wings !!! I’d love to know who the person is who puts feed out for them in Fawcett Street or St Thomas Street, they should be fined for feeding them!”

Jean Burnip: “They are terrible in our street. Have them nesting on our roof. Can’t let our dog or cat (or ourselves!) in the garden without the seagulls dive bombing them. They have cornered and attacked the cat a few times now. They are terrified. They are screeching at 5 o’clock every morning waking everyone up. They are a real nuisance, something needs to be done about them! ”

Paul Brewis: “I saw a Flock of Seagulls in Newcastle a couple of weeks ago ! However on serious note, these are pests and should be culled in town centres to protect the public ! They belong at sea or on cliffs not attacking people in their gardens !”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Forster: “It’s not the gull’s fault as it’s protecting her young, but it’s also not the dogs fault, or the child’s . Try and have a little empathy for the mother. By the way, I don’t have a solution.”

Julie Ann: “Flying rats!! I’ve been attacked twice by them trying to pinch my food... They didn't succeed tho I put up a good fight no chance they were getting my munch.”

Trish Robson: “Don't know why people call them SEAGULLS now 99%of them haven't seen the sea or tasted fish in there lives they live on take away wrappers x.”