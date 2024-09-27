Queuing in Sunderland pubs a non-starter - thankfully

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been, supposedly, a creeping phenomena for some time, but now it’s making its insidious way to Sunderland.

We refer to the wholly unnecessary practice of forming a linear queue in pubs, thereby abandoning the traditional scrummage which has served this island well for centuries.

Beer has been around for 10,000 years, so the first pub probably opened an hour later. We've been scrummaging happily ever since. It works. Mainly.

Myriad articles proclaim that the straight queue will prevail. Doubtful. The only place I had personally ever seen it was in York until, I regretfully inform you, I witnessed recently one in Sunderland (I won't say where as it might encourage them).

The British are famously scrupulous queuers; but not in pubs where flocking to the bar remains the cherished tradition. The linear system, from my limited observation, is less fair.

Scrumming isn’t perfect, but less infuriating than seeing someone enter a pub and being immediately served, via telling their mate heading the queue to "get me one".

It won't happen here, other than in a few places where it will eventually be abandoned. Many pubs are simply too small, or of too irregular a shape to accommodate such an abomination.

For example, a busy night in the Museum Vaults would see the queue snaking out of the door and up Hylton Road; in the rain. Not happening.

Nor, as is widely assumed, the practice spreading like wildfire in London. It happens, but I was in London last week and never saw it once.

There has been some wonderfully hyperbolic outrage with the Telegraph leading the fury, reckoning: "It resembles the abominations in the Book of Leviticus in the Bible."

That's the Book of Leviticus in the Bible, rather than any of those other Books of Leviticus.

Nevertheless, their opinion is widely shared. But we shouldn't worry.

"They" might want us to change, but just as fast food outlets have failed to stop Brits from calling chips, chips, the scrums will continue in all decent boozers.

Like deely boppers, ice bucket challenges and the Atkins diet, the bar queue is a fad. Like all fads, it will pass.