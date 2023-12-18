Please think of the animals this Christmas, from turkeys to reindeer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What are you hoping for this Christmas? Lots of presents? Time with family and friends? Peace and quiet?

Christmas is a very emotional time to lots of people for lots of reasons – with lots of people questioning what the true meaning of Christmas really is.

For animals and the environment, Christmas is not a great time. The environment suffers in many ways.

Firework displays being used as yet another way to celebrate the festivities and to terrify humans and animals alike, while creating air pollution and debris all over the area.

We also go through 227,000 miles of wrapping paper each year and 40 million crackers – most of them filled up with cheap plastic toys which very quickly end up in the bin and into landfill.

Animals like reindeer are exploited for that so-called authentic Christmas experience.

Eleven leading animal charities across the UK (including the RSPCA) strongly oppose festive events with animals in them.

Some of you will remember the camels which used to be brought up from Warwickshire for a 15 minute walk along a tarmacked road – thankfully, times have moved on and the council now lead the way in festive events without animals.

But investigations from the charities have found consistent evidence of stressed reindeer, suffering from fur loss and all sorts of stress related ailments.

And no matter how many times the companies who hire these animals out try to reassure people that “the welfare of their animals is paramount” we know that it is fundamentally wrong.

Reindeer are herd animals yet they are put on display where they cannot hide or get comfort from one another.

Thankfully another local display has decided that they too will move with the times and say no to this exploitation.

There are far better ways to enjoy Christmas than to use animals. Now what about the animals on your plate?

Do you know how they were bred, raised and killed? Did you know that ‘organic’, ‘grass-fed’, ‘corn-fed’, ‘free-range’ or whatever else marketing tools are used to assure us of the great lives these animals have – are all killed in the same way as their ‘higher welfare’ friends.

So how can we have a more compassionate Christmas?

Try a meat-free alternative for a start – all of the main supermarkets have masses of choice now for every part of the main day.

Support charities instead of giving presents for older recipients (check that they are an animal kind charity by going to www.animalaid.org.uk who have a list of kinder charities who don’ test on animals).

If you buy presents buy cruelty free cosmetics, don’t buy wool, leather, suede or other animal skins – watch out for ‘fake trims’ on hats and gloves – sometimes the fake fur is real!

Don’t visit events with animals in them and if you find events like these, tell the organisers to drop the animals. If you buy cards buy from a charity and buy those which are easy to recycle (so no glitter or stuck on decorations).