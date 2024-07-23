Lineker and co might as well have watched the matches in Chaplin's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No sport or recreation exists which is universally enjoyed. But football seems to be different.

It shouldn't be different, but it is. It seems to be the only sport in which some of those who are uninterested in it can’t be merely so; they have to boast about it too.

Disdain for footy is led this week by former MP Ann Widdecombe, who has virtually cornered the market in condescension and considers placing her head in her hands with theatrical despair as an effective debating technique.

She's been huffing about the amount of coverage given to Euro 2024, Wimbledon and sport generally (apparently they're all identical).

Miss Widdecombe, whose other targets include cheese sandwiches, possesses a genuine collectors' item; a telly without an off switch. She presumably had plentiful advice for those who didn't want to see the coronation, but we'll leave it at that.

Nevertheless, she isn't alone and at least didn't adopt the witless critique of football as "just 22 people kicking a ball about".

If that can be considered a reasonable description, then Mozart's Clarinet Concerto is just someone blowing into a tube, while Dante's Inferno is just some ink on some paper.

Much television doesn’t interest me, but it's unreasonable on that basis for any of it to be evicted from the schedules; otherwise bang goes property shows, DIY, gardening, cookery, Ant & Dec, most soaps, dancing, sci-fi, antiques, celebrities on free holidays... and muuuuch more.

Yet, there is a definite issue with the BBC's televised football coverage.

The 90 minutes of unalloyed prattle before the final kicked off was clearly not essential, given how much of it we'd already been subjected to in the days prior.

Then there is the issue of golf buddy pundits spending a month in luxury Berlin hotels, to facilitate sitting in an expensive studio to watch the games on a screen. They could have done that in Chaplin's.

There is also the patently absurd practice of both BBC and ITV showing the final. ITV made money out of that. The BBC parted with ours. Unnecessarily.