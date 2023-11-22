JULIE ELLIOTT: Nothing the Government announced will fix the damage they have caused to the economy

After thirteen years of Conservative leadership, we have ended up in a position where the Government have announced measures to compensate for their mistakes. 25 Tory tax rises since 2019, and the cost of mortgages and rents still through the roof, the Conservatives are the party of high taxes and low growth. Households are being forced to pay thousands more in tax each year than they did under the last Labour government.We have some of the longest waiting times in NHS history, services are on their knees and wages are not going up. This autumn statement is not going to solve any of these issues.Whilst the Government champions reduced inflation, it just means that prices are going up by less than they were before, not going down. Over the last year, we have seen food prices rise by 10%, with a rise of 30% over the past two years – this is unsustainable.It shows more than ever that the Conservative party has never had a plan to help families in Sunderland.Labour however has a plan to bring household bills down by building more homes, investing in energy, working with business to encourage new jobs and in giving more support in helping people back into work.Labour is the party of fiscal responsibility, the only party with a plan to help working people and families.Nothing the Government announced today can undo the economic damage it has already done to this country; from the Liz Truss budget that crashed the economy, to the multitude of tax rises they have introduced, that working people are paying for.After 13 years of Conservative Government, growth is down, but mortgages, rents, prices, taxes and debt are all up.We need a General Election now to tell the Conservatives that their time is up.