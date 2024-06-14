Our helpful guide to cheating at Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England's best goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, is expected to feature.

For non-aficionados of football it might seem as though the season never ends. We can clear this one up; they're pretty much correct and Euro 2024 starts now.

Some love footy. Some hate it; although curiously this group thinks this is in itself worthy of applause.

But there is a third group with a mere passing interest in the sport, who will largely eschew football until it comes to major tournaments, in which case they will tune in. Nothing wrong with that.

It is to those people that this week's column is aimed. Here is a glossary of terms as used by football pundits, which can be quite confusing as their meaning is not always immediately obvious.

It's a jargon-buster of descriptions of how gravity-loving players will fling themselves to the ground, in doing so expanding more energy than they would in actually chasing the ball, to diddle an unwarranted advantage. Anyway:

"Dramatic fall": cheated

"Overdid it": cheated

"Contact": the opportunity to cheat

"Seemed to go in search of contact": cheated

"He's left his leg in": he's presented the opportunity to cheat

"Simulation": cheating

"Part of the game": cheating you can get away with

"Made the most of it": cheated

"Goes down easily": cheats

"He's entitled to go down": I think he should cheat

"Could have stayed on his feet": cheated

“Not got going yet”: boring

"Won a penalty": cheated

"Well he's a professional": paid to cheat

"He's good at that": a convincing cheat

"Stayed on his feet when he could have gone down": declined to cheat and is therefore considered a living saint in the world of football

"Financial Fair Play": You can only cheat if you can afford it

Who says football pundits have a limited vocabulary?

There are other tips for the uninitiated, including on the purchase of currently overpriced England tat, sorry, paraphernalia.

Our advice is to toddle down to your supermarket of choice on what we predict will be July 7, the day after England are cruelly eliminated by unprincipled foreigners in the quarter-finals.

Then you can expect bargains galore on England T-shirts, England mugs, keyrings, bottle openers, Lederhosen...